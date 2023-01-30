All-new Lexus RX previewed in South Africa – here’s what we know so far

By Mpho Mahlangu Johannesburg – The all-new Lexus RX was revealed to South African media and motoring industry guests at Toyota’s 2023 State of the Motor Industry (Somi) event recently, and we found it to be quite the looker.

The new Lexus RX is scheduled to go on sale in South Africa on March 1, with a plug-in hybrid variant set to arrive locally later in the year. Five models in either petrol or hybrid guise will be on offer. Up front, the famous spindle grille has evolved into a new “spindle body”. Lexus says the reason behind the spindle grille is the need for instant recognition, such as identifying a car as a Lexus immediately. The grille has been reinterpreted as a seamless unit which flows into the bodywork, with the lower section retaining a mesh pattern while the upper section takes in the lower edge of the bonnet. The Lexus emblem finds its home in the centre of the spindle’s high pinch-point.

Inside, Lexus’s Tazuna concept is used, and it rationalises the location and usage convenience of the controls and information sources, to ensure that driver attention is only on driving. This means that the contents of the centre console display, meters, and head-up-display can be viewed with only small adjustments to the driver’s line of sight A new multimedia system with an improved human-machine interface (HMI) features in the Lexus RX and it combines intuitive touchscreen and physical button controls. The new on-board assistant, which may be summoned by saying “Hey Lexus”, is able to respond and react to requests and commands with the use of natural, conversational speech.

The pleasant appearance and tactile appeal of new trims and upholstery, ambient lighting and reassuring sounds coming from the doors as they close, add to the experience. Practicality is achieved with clever packaging and design, resulting in more knee room for the second row of seats. A lower hip-point and adjustment of the easy access power adjustment has made access into the SUV easier. Despite a shorter rear overhang for the new Lexus RX, the boot capacity remains unchanged, and this has been achieved thanks to design solutions which include a thinner back door, more upright suspension design and a lower load height.

