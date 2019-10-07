SAMUT PRAKAN, THAILAND - Isuzu’s Thai division has released a teaser video of the next-generation D-Max bakkie ahead of its official reveal, which is scheduled to take place this Thursday, October 11. Isuzu South Africa has also confirmed to us that the new bakkie will be built in South Africa, although it’s too soon to confirm local launch timing.

The teaser video below shows that the new bakkie will adopt a more striking design than the current model, with the front end sporting a significantly larger grille, while the headlights retain a triangular style similar to the current D-Max. Things are also more interesting round back, thanks to 3D-style light clusters with LED rings.

The video doesn’t show much of the cabin, but from the small peek we do get it’s clear that Isuzu has gone for a more upscale design and material mix in its new bakkie.