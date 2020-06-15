Another hefty fuel price increase predicted for July

Johannesburg - South African motorists are set to be hit with another hefty fuel price increase from the beginning of July, as international oil prices continue to tick upwards.

According to the Automobile Association, mid-month data from the Central Energy Fund is pointing towards a petrol price increase of around R1.59 a litre, while diesel looks set to go up by R1.48 and illuminating paraffin by R1.94.

However, the latest daily prices hint that the increases could be slightly less than the above-mentioned, if current trends persist.

“Oil is continuing its march back towards its previous levels in the first half of June, setting the scene for further hefty fuel price hikes going into July,” the AA said.

"The basic fuel price used in South Africa has jumped by eight percent since 1 June, with higher peaks, as international oil prices claw back some of the massive declines of the past four months," the AA says.