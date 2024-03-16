April fuel price outlook: it’s good news for those with diesel vehicles

Following this month’s hefty fuel price hikes, there is not much relief on the horizon for those with petrol powered vehicles, but a diesel price decrease could be on the cards. Mid-month data released by the Central Energy Fund (CEF) is pointing to a price decrease of up to 36 cents per litre for 50ppm diesel, and if current trends continue until the end of March a decrease of more than 50 cents is possible.

On the petrol front we are currently seeing under-recoveries of between eight and 10 cents, which would normally point towards a small decrease, but with the latest daily data being slightly in the green, a small decrease is still possible if international oil prices stabilise. Fuel price snapshot released by the CEF on March 15. International oil prices hit a four-month high on Wednesday this week on fears of supply disruptions following Ukrainian attacks on Russian refineries and a bigger-than expected drop in US fuel stocks, Reuters reported. Brent Crude oil was trading at $85 per barrel on March 16, above the February average of $83.48. However the rand was trading stronger at R18.78 to the US Dollar, down from its average of R19.01 last month.