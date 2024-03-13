Are sports stars more likely to be involved in serious car crashes?

Do sports stars run a higher risk of being involved in a car accident? Advanced driving specialist MasterDrive weighs in on the question after Kenyan marathon runner Kelvin Kiptum was tragically killed in a car crash in February. At just 24 years old, Kiptum was the world record holder for marathons and was expected to soon break the two-hour mark. While reports still need to be confirmed, it is believed he fell asleep at the wheel, killing himself as well as his coach, and injuring another passenger.

Eugene Herbert, CEO of MasterDrive, says South Africans can draw a lesson from the tragedy: “The situation in South Africa is no less dire. At least nine soccer players died in car crashes since 2014, three rugby players since 2000, five cricketers since 2010 as well as an Olympian athlete. An official record is not available but from what is available, this is almost 20 lives within two decades. “Is there an epidemic of car crashes amongst sports people in South Africa or is it a worldwide trend? The National Collegiate Athletics Association in the USA says motor vehicle accidents (MVA) is a leading cause of sudden death across all their divisions. In other articles written on the deaths of sports people, car crashes are responsible for the majority deaths, particularly over the last two decades.”

Although an official study of whether all sports people are more vulnerable to car accidents was surprisingly difficult to find, this crude analysis suggests this to be true. “One should be questioning what causes sports people to be involved in more crashes and whether this can be changed. The reasons behind most of the crashes is either driving intoxicated (on the part of the sports people or the other drivers), reckless driving or fatigue.” This assortment of causes suggests that theoretically, yes, it can be changed as these are all classified as human error.

“The most common cause was driving under the influence of alcohol. Drinking on the part of the athlete should be approached aggressively by team managers. This should include awareness campaigns of the true cost of driving drunk, putting consequences in place should a player contravene this and provide alternative means of getting sports people home safely. “Reducing crashes due to fatigue correlates to drunk driving solutions, to a degree. Research shows that driving fatigued is as dangerous as driving under the influence. Again, those managing sports people should take on the burden of getting them home safely rather than placing a teammate behind the wheel after a gruelling day of training or intense games or competitions.” Reckless driving presents somewhat of a more difficult situation to resolve.