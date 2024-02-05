Armored Kuzer truck hits the market as UD celebrates successful year

Despite tough trading conditions in the commercial vehicle industry both regionally and internationally it’s been a good year for UD Trucks Southern Africa (UDTSA). Overall, the new vehicle market registered a sound performance of 9.2% in total with aggregate industry sales at 32,169 compared to the total sales of 29,455 in 2022 while UD Trucks Southern Africa successfully concluded 2023 with an increase of over 40% in service agreements.

“2023 was certainly not a walk in the park, but as a company, we are pleased to have significantly intensified our holistic proposition, focusing on delivering transport and service solutions that the world needs today,” said Filip Van den Heede, Managing Director UD Trucks Southern Africa. Shining the spotlight on some of the key successes achieved in 2023, UDTSA re-entered the local commuter bus market with the new Croner Bus, which comes in two variants - a commuter bus (PKE 280) and rural bus (LKE 210). This was a turning point for the company from a wider African perspective, in response to the growing demand for sustainable and safe travel options. Last year also saw the opening of a larger and more prominently located dealership in Cape Town. The new establishment underlines the company’s ongoing efforts to become an environmentally conscious brand and also provides additional capacity for growth to continue to meet the demands of a growing commercial vehicle market in the region.

The company further reaffirmed its dedication to the Southern Africa region when it was recognised by Naamsa, The Automotive Business Council, for paving the way in Women and Youth Empowerment and Most Improved BBBEE OEM at the naamsa Annual Accelerator Awards. A specially armored UD Kuzer RKE 150 truck is now available following a venture between UDTSA and SVI Engineering, a leading specialist manufacturer of armored products in South Africa. The SVI-converted UD Kuzer truck offers its driver and front passengers comprehensive B6 protection, without compromising either comfort or performance. Further strides to provide intelligent logistics solutions includes elevating its data-driven offerings with UD Connected Services which is now a standard inclusion on specific UD models for a period of five years. UD Connected Services offers extensive fleet management, enhanced logistical efficiency, and industry-leading vehicle connectivity.

Globally, the UD Quon is commemorating two decades since its global launch in 2004.The UD Quon introduced groundbreaking innovations such as the Traffic Eye Brake and the revolutionary ESCOT gearbox. UDTSA is set to introduce enhanced Quon safety features to their vehicles providing improved technology to assist drivers on the roads. Ongoing customer trials are also being conducted for automation and electromobility technologies.