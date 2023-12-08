Ashok Leyland launches 1.25-tonne budget bakkie in SA with 500,000km warranty

Indian truck manufacturer Ashok Leyland is entering South Africa’s light commercial vehicle space with a new load lugger called the Dost. Boasting a load capacity of 1,250kg, the new entrant is priced at R299,999 in chassis cab format, rising to R249,999 for the fixed-side bakkie and R254,999 for the drop-side model.

With that in mind it should forge a niche for itself as a larger alternative to the JAC X100 dropside, priced at R199,900 and rated at 1,040kg, or a cheaper alternative to the Hyundai H-100 Bakkie, which carries 1,335kg but at a starting price of R358,900. The new Indian-built contender will most certainly suit those operators who cover large distances, as the vehicle comes with a five-year or 500,000km warranty. The Ashok Leyland range will be expanded in early 2024 with the 1.86-tonne Phoenix pick-up and the 4.5-tonne Partner light truck. The vehicles are distributed through ETG Logistics and so far 14 dealerships have been appointed in South Africa.

“We have ambitious growth plans for the African Market,” said Sachin Dasharath, Head Africa Business Ashok Leyland. “Our time tested products are well suited for the African terrain and offers superior value proposition to customers. ETG group’s extensive connect in these markets will complement our growth plans.” What you need to know about the Dost Of course, the 1.25-tonne Dost is first out the starting blocks and Ashok Leyland is claiming class-leading fuel consumption of 6.1 litres per 100km, or 7.5 l/100km when fully laden. Its 40 litre tank capacity should allow for a fuel range of more than 600km unladen, the company says.

Power comes from a 1.5-litre, three-cylinder turbodiesel engine, which produces an earth-shattering 44kW at 3,300rpm and 158Nm from 1,600rpm. It pairs with a five-speed manual gearbox. The Ashok Leyland model was first launched in 2011, and the name “Dost” means “friend” in Hindi. Over 200,000 units have been produced thus far at the company’s Hosur plant in India. It might not be your friend in the event of a collision though as there is no mention of airbags or ABS braking on the features list.

There are no comfort features to speak of in the cabin - this is a load hauler after all - and the only amenities mentioned in the information pack are power steering, a mobile phone holder, 12V power socket, lockable glove box and headlamp adjustment. Ashok Leyland SA brand head Francois van Eeden said: “Considering the tough economic conditions in Southern Africa and escalating finance and operating cost for farmers, small businesses and fleet operators alike, the Ashok Leyland Dost with its class-leading fuel consumption, impressive load carrying capacity, competitive pricing and generous warranty presents outstanding value for money and will definitely assist the target market in reducing vehicle acquisition and operating cost.” “We are looking forward to present a more complete product portfolio to the market when we introduce the Partner light truck and Phoenix high-capacity pick-up early in 2024.”

Ashok Leyland Dost Pricing (December 2023) 1.5 TD Chassis Cab: R229,999 1.5 TD Fixed Sides Deck: R249,999