Aston Martin DB12 Volante is a gorgeous new drop top ‘Super Tourer’

Aston Martin’s new DB12 “Super Tourer” is now available in topless format with the reveal of the voluptuous Volante version. The new open-air variant has a “K-Fold” fabric roof with eight layers of insulation and a two-stage electric folding procedure that takes 14 seconds to open and 16 seconds to close.

This rather clever roof mechanism not only maximises luggage capacity, but it also allowed designers to sculpt a more elegant tail end that boasts a sleek and uninterrupted belt line. It certainly looks tantalising to our eyes. Buyers can choose from four roof colours, with red, blue and a black/silver combination being available as alternatives to those who don’t fancy the standard black fabric.

The rest of the Aston Martin DB12 ingredients are all in place, including an AMG-sourced 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that pushes 500kW at 6,000rpm and 800Nm from 2,750rpm. Power goes to the rear wheels through an eight-speed ZF automatic transmission. Flatten the loud pedal and the Volante will surge from 0-100km/h in 3.7 seconds, Aston Martin claims, making it just 0.1s slower than the tin-top version. The DB12 also boasts new generation intelligent adaptive dampers, and compared to the DB12 Coupe, the Volante has unique shock absorber tuning and revisions have been made to the rear spring rate.

Carbon Ceramic brakes are available as an option, reducing the vehicle’s weight by 27kg. The Volante rides on 21-inch forged alloy wheels, with ‘AML’ coded Michelin Pilot S 5 tyres. Inside it boasts Aston Martin’s new-generation infotainment system, which the company developed from scratch. It can be paired with an 11-speaker Bowers & Wilkins premium audio system with Quantum Logic sound processing, but let’s be real here - with the top down and that V12 engine revving in all its glory, do you even need a sound system?