Aston Martin Valour V12 unleashed with retro looks, manual gearbox

Aston Martin is celebrating its 110th anniversary in style with the release of the ultra-exclusive Valour, which was built to honour the British marque’s long tradition of front-engined sports cars. Fittingly, global production will be limited to just 110 cars globally, with pricing rumoured to be upwards of 1-million British pounds, which equates to around R23.9-million in our money.

Crafted unashamedly for buyers seeking a driving experience that’s truly involving, the Aston Martin Valour comes with the ultra-rare pairing of a six-speed manual gearbox and 12-cylinder engine. This 5.2-litre twin-turbocharged power plant produces a mighty 526kW and 753Nm, with power going to the rear wheels through a mechanical limited-slip differential. The car still has traction control, for that added safety margin, and drivers can choose between three driving modes: Sport, Sport+ and Track, which also adjust the throttle response, torque management and soundtrack.

A great deal of work has gone into the chassis, which boasts a unique suspension system with adaptive shocks, as well as model-specific springs and anti-roll bars, and dedicated camber, castor and toe settings for optimal wheel alignment. Furthermore the car’s structure has been stiffened through the fitment of a rear suspension tower strut brace, fuel tank bracing and front and rear shear panels. Stopping power is courtesy of Carbon Ceramic brakes, with six-piston calipers up front and four-pistons at the back. The Valour’s carbon fibre bodywork, with its retro design flavour, was inspired by iconic muscle cars of the past, including the V8 Vantage of the 1970s. Round LED headlights and an eyebrow-like grille give it a particularly striking appearance upfront, while the rear end has an upswept Kamm tail and large diffuser to achieve aerodynamic balance.

Owners can customise their cars with various liveries, through an extensive selection of hand-painted stripes and graphic designs available in 21 paint colours. As for the cabin, Aston Martin describes the inner quarters as a “timeless two-seater cockpit of uncommon simplicity and seductive tactility”. Buyers are given a fair amount of free reign when it comes to personalising the interior. For instance, the gear lever can be finished in titanium, machined aluminium, carbon fibre or walnut.

“At Aston Martin our design is always progressive, but when it comes to celebrating a significant milestone – in this instance our 110th birthday - we allow ourselves a little latitude,” said design director Miles Nurnberger. “Consequently, Valour is gloriously unapologetic; an old-school brute refined and reimagined through the lens of 2023. Making a return to a chiselled shape, moving away from the more sculptural forms that define current series production Aston Martin’s, with bold details and modern materials rooted in the present.” Production of the ultra-exclusive sports car is set to commence in the third quarter of 2023.