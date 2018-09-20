Gaydon, England - Aston Martin has confirmed that its hypercar family will expand in 2021 with a third model that’s aptly codenamed Project ‘003’. Following in the footsteps of the Valkyrie and Valkyrie AMR Pro, 003 will offer “more practical concessions to road use” as Aston Martin so eloquently puts it, including space for luggage.

Exact performance details are still under wraps for now, but we do know that it will be powered by a mid-mounted turbopetrol-electric drivetrain, perhaps a development of the Valkyrie’s 840kW hybrid power-house that’s fed by a 6.5-litre V12.

Despite those “practical concessions” Aston Martin is promising top-notch dynamics thanks to active aerodynamics that offer “outstanding levels of downforce” and active suspension systems.

Exclusivity will be ensured too, with global production limited to just 500 units, and 003 will be available in all markets, in both left- and right-hand drive.

“It was always the intention for the Aston Martin Valkyrie to be a once-in-a lifetime project,” said Aston Martin CEO Andy Palmer.

“However, it was also vital to us that Valkyrie would create a legacy: a direct descendent that would also set new standards within its own area of the hypercar market, creating a bloodline of highly specialised, limited production machines that can exist in parallel with Aston Martin’s series production models.”

IOL Motoring



