Gaydon, England - Aston Martin is the next sports car producer that’s poised to take the sacrilegious leap into the SUV world. The British carmaker has already released numerous pictures of disguised prototypes undergoing testing in around the world, and now Aston Martin has announced that it will be revealed in full this December.

The company has also posted a new teaser video, as you’ll see below, which focuses on the new model’s grille, which - as you’d expect - follows the Aston Martin script to a tee.

There is no official word yet on what will power the DBX, but it is widely reported that the first versions will join the Vantage sports car in using a Mercedes-AMG sourced 4-litre twin-turbo V8, while hybridised versions are expected to join the line-up at a later stage.

That makes sense, given that the DBX will be the first product to be built at the company’s new St Athan factory, which will ultimately become Aston’s ‘Home of Electrification’.

As mentioned, DBX prototypes have been put through their paces in various conditions across the globe, from Welsh Rally stages to a variety of off-road settings and even Pirelli’s official test facility near the Arctic Circle.

Says Aston Martin’s engineering boss Matt Becker: “The Aston Martin DBX needs to be ready for a wide range of multi-terrain surfaces, so in addition to testing the car in normal day-to-day situations, we need to test it in extreme conditions such as these.

“Testing these prototypes in cold climate conditions helps us to assess the car’s early dynamics and crucially ensure confidence inspiring sure-footedness on low grip surfaces. This car propels Aston Martin into a new segment and our engineering team are enjoying the challenges of developing a quality luxury SUV experience through this robust testing schedule.

“Progress is on-track and I am confident that we will deliver over and above what our customers would expect from an Aston Martin SUV.”

Following December’s reveal, full scale production of the Aston Martin DBX is set to kick off in 2020.

IOL Motoring



