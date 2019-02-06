Gaydon, England - Aston Martin’s resurrection of the iconic Lagonda brand comes a step closer to fruition at the Geneva Motor Show in early March, with the reveal of the All-Terrain Concept, previewed by this teaser sketch. The Lagonda brand will be dedicated to radically styled, all-electric vehicles once it comes on stream in 2021 and the All-Terrain Concept paves the way for the first production model, a crossover that also takes some inspiration from last year’s Vision Concept.

“The Lagonda All-Terrain Concept offers explicit clues regarding what will be the first Lagonda model to enter production, and further demonstrates how Lagonda’s zero emission powertrain enables us to create spectacular cars that will radically redefine their sectors of the market,” says Aston Martin CEO Andy Palmer.

Furthermore, the company promises that the Lagonda will boast “extraordinary style and space efficiency combined with a rakish design language”.

Watch this space for the full reveal on March 5.

IOL Motoring



