Audi connect technology to make its SA debut with new A4 sedan

JOHANNESBURG - Those planning to buy a new Audi later this year can look forward to a more connected experience.

The German carmaker is planning to introduce its new ‘Audi connect’ technology in the new A4 sedan, when it launches this October, and it is also set to be rolled out to other models in the range from the fourth quarter of this year.

What is Audi Connect? Essentially it forms a digital connection between driver, smartphone, vehicle, and infrastructure, Audi says, bringing real-time online connectivity to the driving experience. This comes in the form of numerous infotainment, entertainment, remote safety and service functions.

Enabling these online functions is a built-in sim, which allows real-time connectivity for the infotainment and navigation systems. Live and integrated Google Earth navigation and traffic information allow the driver to easily plan trips through the myAudi app and send destinations and routes directly to the vehicle. Live information around points of interests, traffic information and weather updates are also included.

The technology will make its debut in the facelifted A4, which is due in October.

Safety and services features will support the driver in the event of damage, breakdown or minor accidents. Notification of when a service is due is also integrated into the functionality.