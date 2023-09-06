Audi Q8 and SQ8 get fresh look, new tech, and they’re heading to SA in 2024

By: Mpho Mahlangu The flagship model of the Audi Q family, the Q8, has gone for cosmetic surgery, with improvements to the design and technology offering.

Up front is a new single frame grille with an octagon design and vertical inlays. The inlays are arranged in a teardrop shape in the base version, and an L shape in the higher end S Line exterior package as well as the flagship SQ8 TFSI. The redesigned headlights optionally feature HD Matrix LED technology, an additional laser light and digital daytime-running lights. Fitted as standard are high-intensity LED headlights. Available for the first time in the Q8 are digital OLED taillights which feature four digital light signatures in conjunction with the headlights. The S Line exterior package is now closer in appearance to the SQ8 TFSI thanks to its clearly accentuated side air intakes in the front bumper. All Q8 models now boast an exhaust system with premium-quality, visually appealing tailpipes.

The equipment range has also been improved and now sees the seams on the seat trim in the base model featuring a contrasting grey colour. Also on offer are nine decorative inlays with various optionally available for the derivatives in the Q8 line-up. Five new wheel designs are available to choose from, with sizes ranging from 21 to 23-inches. Customers may now, for the first time use popular third-party apps such as Spotify or Amazon music in the Q8. The Audi virtual cockpit has received improvements, such as in the driver assistance systems, where the surroundings display is able to display a lane change warning, other roads users distance warning, intersection assist, and traffic light information. Several engine choices are on offer, depending on the market, and they kick off with a 45 TDI quattro, a 3.0-litre turbodiesel engine which boasts 170kW and 500Nm of torque. Audi claims that this model will accelerate from 0-100km/h in 7.1 seconds, with a top speed of 226km/h.

Next up is the 50 TDI quattro which is capable of a meatier 210kW and 600Nm of torque. 0-100km/h is achieved in just 6.1 seconds, with a top speed of 241km/h also possible. A Q8 55 TFSI powered by 3.0-litre 6-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine delivers 250kW and 500Nm of torque. This model is capable of an acceleration from standstill to 100km/h in 5.6 seconds, and continues accelerating to an electronically limited top speed of 250km/h. The current Q8 flagship (till the RS Q8 is unveiled), the SQ8 TFSI, is powered by a 4.0-litre turbocharged V8 engine which churns out 373kW and 770Nm of torque. 0-100km/h is achieved in just 4.1 seconds, with an electronically limited top speed of 250km/h.