Audi South Africa announces ‘affordable’ service plan for older models

Johannesburg - Audi South Africa has announced an affordable service plan for some of its older models.

The newly announced service plan starts at R4800 and it covers two oil change services over two years or 30 000km, whichever comes first, at an approved Audi dealership of course.

The plan, which also includes comprehensive roadside assistance from Audi Assist, can be purchased for any Audi model that is between six and 13 years of age, but there is a mileage limit of 270 000km.

It can also be topped up at any Audi dealership, in order to cover a major service requirement.

"There are many, older Audi vehicles in the market which are not covered by the Audi Freeway Plan or Freeway Plan Extension,” says Audi SA Head of Aftersales and Dealer Development Hassan Salie.