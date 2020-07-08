Audi South Africa announces ‘affordable’ service plan for older models
Johannesburg - Audi South Africa has announced an affordable service plan for some of its older models.
The newly announced service plan starts at R4800 and it covers two oil change services over two years or 30 000km, whichever comes first, at an approved Audi dealership of course.
The plan, which also includes comprehensive roadside assistance from Audi Assist, can be purchased for any Audi model that is between six and 13 years of age, but there is a mileage limit of 270 000km.
It can also be topped up at any Audi dealership, in order to cover a major service requirement.
"There are many, older Audi vehicles in the market which are not covered by the Audi Freeway Plan or Freeway Plan Extension,” says Audi SA Head of Aftersales and Dealer Development Hassan Salie.
“The AudiSmart Service plan thereby gives those drivers an affordable Audi servicing option based on experienced labour and brand assurance".
The company also reiterated that only genuine Audi parts, as well as specialised Audi equipment and diagnostic tools will be used in servicing cars covered under the new plan.
“AudiSmart Service ensures that only trained Audi technicians will maintain the vehicle, according to the highest standards of Vorsprung service excellence,” Audi South Africa said in a statement.