Audi unleashes RS3 Performance edition, with extra power

Ingolstadt, Germany - By combining all the coolest features available and tinkering beneath the bonnet a little, Audi Sport has created the fasted and most dynamic RS3 model to date. Say hello to the new Audi RS3 Performance Edition. Available in Sedan and Sportback formats, only 300 of the special models will be created and it’s not known whether any will be heading to South Africa.

Under the bonnet, Audi Sport has given its five-cylinder performance model a wee bit more power. The Performance Edition is good for 299kW, which is 5kW more than the regular version offers and the power is delivered 100 revolutions later, between 5700 and 7000rpm. The torque output remains unchanged, but the maximum of 500Nm is available 100 revolutions longer, between 2250 and 5700rpm. This is achieved through a higher charge pressure, with the turbo generating 1.6 bar, which is an improvement of 0.1 bar.

The 0-100 acceleration time remains the same as before, however, at a claimed 3.8 seconds, but the top speed has increased by 10km/h to 300km/h, providing you ordered the RS Dynamic package. Audi says this is the first vehicle in its class to hit the 300km/h mark. When creating the edition, Audi raided the options catalogue for some of the cooler content. For instance, the Pirelli P Zero ‘Trofeo R’ semi-slick tyres that are optional on the regular RS3 are standard on this edition, as is a black styling package that brings black treatment for the badging as well as the RS sports exhaust tailpipes. On the inside, Audi’s competition-style bucket RS bucket seats are now standard, for the first time in an RS3. The chairs feature an upholstery combination of Dinamica microfibre and Nappa leather, while the back shells are finished in Carbon matte.

You’ll also find splashes of blue throughout the interior, including the seat belts, the contrast stitching in various locations and the 12 o’clock marking on the steering wheel. A final special touch comes in the form of a “1 of 300” carbon decorative inlay on the passenger side. As with the regular Audi RS3, the edition is fitted with the familiar seven-speed S tronic dual-clutch gearbox and quattro all-wheel drive system, as well as the RS sports suspension and RS Torque Splitter. The latter apportions torque output between the rear wheels, and can allow for drifting. The new Audi RS3 Performance Edition will be available in select global markets from early 2023.