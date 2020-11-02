Audi welcomes a new Head of the brand in South Africa

JOHANNESBURG – Audi South Africa announced the appointment of Sascha Sauer as the new Head of Audi Africa. Sauer is set to lead the local helm of the Four Rings, as the successor to Trevor Hill and Sauer has a long-standing career with Audi. In his previous role, he was the Sales Director for the Region Africa and Middle/Near East, based at Audi’s headquarters in Ingolstadt, Germany and has been involved in the Audi South Africa’s business for the past two years. Professionally, Sauer holds an MBA from Sheffield Hallam University and is a qualified Mechanical Engineer. He started his career with Audi in 1997 within International Sales and Marketing Controlling, being responsible for pricing in the markets of South-East Asia and later for the United States, Canada and Mexico. Sauer has held various positions within the brand since then. His diverse and extensive experience over the past 23 years comprise of heading up project work within Sales and Marketing; working with a variety of Audi markets and importers such as France, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg, Ireland; as well as emerging markets of India and Vietnam.

He has also held various positions in both Sales and Aftersales and has enjoyed exposure in managing many global cross-functional projects. A significant mention was his time in China between 2009 and 2012, when he headed up the Audi Sales department at FAW-VW while steering the organisation’s sales performance which made China become the greatest, single market for Audi globally.

“Sascha brings with him a wealth of knowledge and experience as well as a passion to develop and grow the Audi brand and business in South Africa. Given his most recent role, he has a running start and a good understanding of the South African operations and the local Audi Dealer network. He will provide good leadership to Audi South Africa and we look forward to welcoming him to his new home,” says Mike Glendinning, Sales and Marketing Director for Volkswagen Group South Africa.

“I am looking forward to furthering the progress of the Audi brand in South Africa and working together with the internal Audi team and our Dealer partners towards securing future readiness for the Audi business, says Sascha Sauer, Head of Audi South Africa.