PORT MELBOURNE - Australia’s Holden Commodore in its previous guises was once an iconic rear-wheel sedan that also formed the basis of South Africa’s Chevrolet Lumina SS and the US market’s Chevrolet SS, both V8-powered brutes that provided plenty of good old fashioned bang for the buck. But from the end of 2020, the Commodore nameplate will be no more, Goauto.com.au reports, but truth be told the Commodore has already been dead since 2017 when production of the Australian-designed rear-driven model ended just as the country’s entire car manufacturing industry was grinding to a halt.

Rather than let it go out with a blaze of glory, however, GM then decided to import a rebadged version of the front-wheel-drive Opel Insignia and the result has been a sales disaster, with GM expecting to shift just over 8000 units this year.

This is a far cry from its heyday, when the Commodore was Australia’s best-selling car by far, even hitting the 94 000 mark in 1998, according to CarAdvice .

Until the latest-generation was launched, the Commodore was a home-grown product, although it did get most of its mechanical genes from GM’s international parts bin, with some of the earlier versions also partially related to the respective Opel Record and Omega sedans.