Auto Alpina, with 35 years premium brand experience, is excited to announce that the Fernandes family and their loyal staff have teamed up with the HAVAL and GWM brands to continue providing superb customer service and outstanding automobiles. HAVAL was recently featured on British evaluation agency, Brand Finance’s “Top 20 Most Valuable Auto Brands in the 2018” list with a brand value of $6.8-billion.

Earlier this month, HAVAL was awarded the National Automobile Dealer Association’s (NADA) Bronze Award in recognition of the HAVAL franchise achieving a score of between 65 and 70 percent in the 2018 NADA Dealer Satisfaction Survey.

Recently HAVAL was selected as the official vehicle sponsor of the 10th BRICS Summit, which took place between 25 and 27 July at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg.

From our current premises at Auto Alpina, we will continue to sell premium used cars, and directly across the road will be our newly renovated HAVAL showroom.

We’re excited to continue this journey together with you.

Haval Springs is situated on the corner of 4th Avenue and Beyers Street, Springs.

Contact: 011 811 3782












