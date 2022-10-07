BAIC’s futuristic-looking Beijing X55 SUV confirmed for South Africa

Johannesburg - Chinese carmakers like Haval and Chery are already causing a stir in the South African SUV market with their competitively priced offerings, and now BAIC is throwing an interesting new contender into the mix. The Chinese brand has confirmed that it will launch this interesting new X55 SUV model under its new sub-brand Beijing, which is quite fitting because BAIC stands for Beijing Automotive Industry Corporation.

The newcomer is looking set to hit the market later this year, and according to our friend Charl Bosch from Citizen Motoring, indicative pricing in the region of R400 000 to R460 000 was mentioned at the preview event held on Thursday. Final pricing and specification, however, will be announced closer to launch. The Beijing X55 is built on the company’s latest BMFA generation 2.0 platform and is powered by a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine that produces a healthy 130kW and 305Nm. Power goes to the front wheels through a dual-clutch gearbox. BAIC says the X55 will prance from 0-100km/h in 7.8 seconds, while official consumption is listed at 7.2 litres per 100km – although the real-world figure could be somewhat higher than that. Owners can choose from four driving modes: Eco, Comfort, Sports and Smart. The X55 has a slippery, somewhat futuristic exterior design, which includes concealed door handles that pop out when the vehicle senses that the key is nearby.

Inside you’ll find sizeable screens for both the CarbitLink infotainment system and digital instrument cluster, which are mounted separately. Visually, the Chinese carmaker has kept things interesting with a jet-inspired steering wheel and 3D light-effect textured ambient lighting. In terms of safety features, the Beijing X55 comes with six airbags as standard on all models, as well as Bosch’s 9.3 latest-generation ESP system. BAIC says the model also meets C-NCAP’s five-star safety standard. BAIC owns a factory in the Coega Development Zone, near Qqeberha, although it is not yet fully operational. There is word, however, that the new X55 will go into production at the Eastern Cape plant sometime in 2023.

