Baja mode? Elon Musk reveals more details about the Cybertruck

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Palo Alto, California - Tesla’s ultra-weird Cybertruck almost broke the internet with the way it polarised opinions when it was revealed late last year, but the vehicle that we’ve seen so far is only the prototype. The real showroom version is only set to start rolling off the assembly line later in 2021, and it will be slightly different in a number of ways. Although it’ll probably be a long time before we see the production version, Elon Musk has revealed a few more details in the last week while replying to questions on Twitter. For starters, it’s going to be a bit smaller than the prototype. When asked by @jgrano305 what the biggest change would be, Musk replied: “Reduced size by ~3%, center line is more level & lower window sill height”. A day earlier, @mattkalin had asked for some more Cybertruck news, to which Musk responded: “We’re working on increasing dynamic air suspension travel for better off-roading. Needs to kick butt in Baja”. While that certainly implies that the Cybertruck could go racing, the implication is also that production models will offer some sort of ‘Baha mode’ for high-speed off-roading, just like Ford’s Raptor models.

Musk also confirmed that the truck will even “float for a while”, after being asked about its wading depth, and in another Tweet he confirmed that it would get a heat pump, just like the Model Y, which allows the cabin to be heated without having a devastating effect on range.

As previously reported, the Cybertruck is a radical truck with some impressive credentials.

Its bodyshell is made from ultra-hard 30 x cold-rolled stainless steel and it is said to be resistant to dents and long-term corrosion.

Tesla is selling it in three configurations, with the range-topping tri-motor all-wheel-drive model offering a claimed range of over 805km, and this version will also reportedly sprint from 0-60mph (96km/h) in just 2.9 seconds.

For the more budget conscious, Tesla will also be offering a dual-motor AWD model, with a 483km range and 4.5 second sprint time, as well as a rear-driven single-motor variant that achieves a more humble 400km range and 6.5 second sprint.

Elon Musk said the vehicle is similar in size to Ford's top-selling F-150 and the towing capacities are competitive too, ranging from 3400kg to 6350kg.

The futuristic truck is not as outrageously expensive as you might expect, with prices in the US starting at $39 900, which is around R750 000 at today’s exchange rate, while fancier versions are expected to cost around $69 900.

Tesla has yet to enter the South African market, however, and if the truck did come here at some point in the future, the import duties would add a chunk to the price.

IOL Motoring



