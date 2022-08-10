Bentley Batur to usher in a new design direction for the marque

Crewe, England - Bentley is due to unveil a new hand-built grand tourer that will launch a new ‘design language’ for the firm. Called the Bentley Mulliner Batur, it’s due to be fully revealed during Monterey Car Week on Sunday, August 21.

It follows on from the Bacalar, which was a bespoke convertible model of which only 12 were destined to be made. Hand-built by Mulliner – Bentley’s in-house bespoke division – the Bacalar sold out immediately.

It’s not clear yet whether or not the Batur will follow a similar theme to the Bacalar, which was powered by a 6.0-litre W12 engine with 485kW and 900Nm of torque. Though the Bacalar came with all-wheel-drive – much like the regular Continental GT – it could push much of its power to the rear wheels to help with driving dynamics.

Though sharing similar proportions with the Continental GT Convertible, the Bacalar shared no body panels with any other Bentley model. It’s likely that the Batur will follow a similarly bespoke design process too.