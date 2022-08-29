Bentley designs luxury high rise in Miami – it even has a car lift

Miami – Companies that build premium cars often like to sell a lifestyle with their cars, but often this doesn’t reach beyond merchandise. But Bentley is taking things much further than that with its Bentley Residences. Set to be built in Miami, with completion scheduled for 2026, the new 61-storey building will aim to offer the kind of luxury that its well-heeled clients have come to expect, and parking will also be a unique experience. Prices start at $4.2 million, which is around R70m at today’s exchange rate.

Each residence will be equipped with a garage with space for up to four cars, and clients will be able to use one of four specially-designed car lifts to access their garages from the comfort of their cars. Because when you’re a Bentley customer you certainly don’t want to park in some dingy-grey parking lot and then walk to a lift, or an elevator if you’re in Miami. Bentley refers to these unique lifts as Deservators, named after its construction partner Dezer Development, and they promise a unique riding experience for customers sitting in their cars, with the lower floors of the lift shaft enclosed by glass, offering a panoramic view of the communal areas of the building. Each flat will come with a personal three- or four-car garage, complete with the option for EV charging amenities. Radio-frequency identification (RFID) stickers will be placed in all resident-owned cars, which will be automatically scanned on arrival into the building, triggering a sophisticated lighting system to guide the driver to the correct Dezervator to reach their own floor, meaning drivers won’t have to step out of their vehicles at any time, or even press a button.

Friends and family of those living in the Bentley Residences will have access to additional parking facilities beneath the building. The garage will include fast-charging stations for EVs and plug-in hybrids. The high-rise will offer bay and ocean views from each unit, as well as balcony swimming pools and, of course, exquisite decor as chosen by the customer. The building will also feature a movie theatre, games room, whisky bar, cigar lounge, restaurant and what Bentley calls a “beautiful lobby”. The company is also offering virtual previews, and those seeking an in-person experience will be able to view a 550m² model unit at the sales gallery in Sunny Isles Beach.

