BMW confirms next 7 Series will have an electric version
Munich, Germany - BMW’s next 7 Series is going electric, but unlike the upcoming Jaguar XJ replacement, the Bavarian carmaker won’t force its customers into a fully-electric powertrain.
During a media conference on Wednesday, BMW’s board chairman Oliver Zipse confirmed that the next BMW 7 Series would offer four powertrain options:
“The next generation of the BMW 7 Series will mark a new milestone. The BMW brand’s flagship vehicle also offers customers the ‘Power of Choice’ and is set be available with four different types of drivetrain: as a highly efficient diesel- or petrol-driven car, as an electrified plug-in hybrid and, for the first time, as an all-electric BEV model, which will also be equipped with a fifth-generation electric drivetrain.
“Offering such a comprehensive range is a clear expression of the BMW Group's aspiration to enable every customer to choose the technology best suited to realise sustainable mobility,” Zipse added.
The BMW chief didn’t specify when the new flagship saloon was due, but did state that the company planned to have 25 electrified models on the roads by 2023, of which half will be fully-electric. These include the upcoming 4-Series-based i4 as well as the iX3 and the production version of the iNext Concept.
It’s not clear how far BMW will go to differentiate the styling of the fully-electrified 7 Series, although we’d be surprised if it didn’t at least sport some visual differences as well as an i7 badge.
The electric 7 Series will go up against the aforementioned Jaguar XJ as well as the upcoming Mercedes-Benz EQS, which is set to be slightly smaller than the S-Class. All three will, of course, also have to fend off the successful Tesla Model S.