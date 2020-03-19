BMW confirms next 7 Series will have an electric version

Munich, Germany - BMW’s next 7 Series is going electric, but unlike the upcoming Jaguar XJ replacement, the Bavarian carmaker won’t force its customers into a fully-electric powertrain.

During a media conference on Wednesday, BMW’s board chairman Oliver Zipse confirmed that the next BMW 7 Series would offer four powertrain options:

“The next generation of the BMW 7 Series will mark a new milestone. The BMW brand’s flagship vehicle also offers customers the ‘Power of Choice’ and is set be available with four different types of drivetrain: as a highly efficient diesel- or petrol-driven car, as an electrified plug-in hybrid and, for the first time, as an all-electric BEV model, which will also be equipped with a fifth-generation electric drivetrain.

“Offering such a comprehensive range is a clear expression of the BMW Group's aspiration to enable every customer to choose the technology best suited to realise sustainable mobility,” Zipse added.

The BMW chief didn’t specify when the new flagship saloon was due, but did state that the company planned to have 25 electrified models on the roads by 2023, of which half will be fully-electric. These include the upcoming 4-Series-based i4 as well as the iX3 and the production version of the iNext Concept.