BMW i7 M70 xDrive debuts as brand’s most potent electric car

This year’s Shanghai Auto Show is all about electric power, and BMW is certainly laying that on thick and fast with the world debut of its most potent EV to date. Revealed on Monday, the BMW i7 M70 xDrive has a twin-motor, all-wheel drive powertrain that generates a system output of 485kW, which is a significant improvement over the i7 M60’s 400kW tally.

But the torque conversation is even more impressive, with BMW claiming a system output of 1 015Nm, increasing momentarily to 1 100Nm when the M sport boost function or launch control are activated. Speaking of off-the-line acceleration, the i7 M70 will surge from 0 to 100km/h in just 3.7 seconds, according to BMW. But the top speed is electronically limited to 250km/h. With the M launch control function, both drive and traction control are integrated into the engine control unit. This ensures the power generated by the electric motors is metered extremely precisely, allowing the drive system’s M-typical performance characteristics to be instantly converted into rapid acceleration without any loss of traction.

There’s also some soundtrack fakery going on here, thanks to the standard BMW IconicSounds Electric by Hans Zimmer, and this varies according to the vehicle setting selected. BMW says there’s a clearly perceptible acoustic distinction between My Mode Personal and sport. Being a battery car we also need to talk range, and this model has a 101.7 kWh battery that allows it to cover between 488km and 560km on the WLTP cycle. What’s more, the vehicle can be charged at a rate of up to 195kW at a DC fast charger, which could theoretically extend the range by 170km in just 10 minutes. BMW has also included a max range operating mode, which can apparently increase the range by between 15 and 25%.

There is one downside here though worth noting, before you go barrelling down the fast lane and tailgating everyone. The top speed in max range mode is limited to just 90km/h, while the climate control is deactivated, along with the seat and steering-wheel heating. But if your range is running out and there’s no charging station in sight, cold and slow is probably better than stranded. But at least the ride will be comfortable, thanks to the fitment of M specific, adaptive air suspension on both axles. The BMW i7 M70 xDrive can be told apart by various M-specific design features as well as 21-inch M alloy wheels, which are now available with sports tyres.

Also for the first time, contour line lighting of the illuminated grille can be combined with a high-gloss black surround from the optional M performance package, which also includes an M rear-spoiler and rear-apron inlay each in black. Cabin-design highlights include illuminated door-sill trims, M steering wheel and M-specific displays on the vehicle’s curved display infotainment system. Like its 7-Series siblings, the i7 M70 is available with a wide range of highly luxurious features, including the BMW theatre screen and Bowers & Wilkins surround-sound system.