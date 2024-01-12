BMW M3 takes the lead in record sales year for M division

By: Double Apex 2023 delivered record sales for BMW M. The sub-brand of the German automaker delivered 202,530 new vehicles in the last year. It is the first time that the 200,000-mark has been breached.

“With the historic record of more than 200,000 vehicles delivered, we have reached a milestone in the 2023 financial year. The impressive demand is a great confirmation that we are hitting the nerve of the times with our diverse product portfolio,” says Sylvia Neubauer, vice president customer, brand, sales at BMW M GmbH. The sales in 2023 reflect a 14,3 percent increase compared to the previous year. The USA was once again the most important single market for BMW M. The German home market again took second place, while the UK remained third. New offerings

The total sales figure for 2023 includes the brand’s first all-electric performance model, the BMW i4 M50, i5 M60 xDrive Sedan and BMW i7 M70 xDrive. Fans of internal combustion engines will be happy to note that the world’s best-selling high-performance sportscar in 2023 was the BMW M3 Sedan, followed by the BMW M4 Coupé. “The financial year 2023 was characterised both by our highly successful portfolio of highly emotional combustion engine vehicles and by our ongoing electrification offensive with two further all-electric performance models and our first electrified high-performance car, the BMW XM,” says Franciscus van Meel, chairman of the board of management of BMW M GmbH.