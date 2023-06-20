Bold new Mitsubishi Triton teased ahead of July reveal

Bangkok - The Mitsubishi Triton has always taken a somewhat unconventional approach to exterior design but the new generation model is going all ‘truck’ on us. Mitsubishi has released four new teaser images of the upcoming model ahead of its official global reveal, which we’re told will take place in Thailand on July 26.

Mitsubishi describes the new design philosophy as “beefed-up” and “horizontally-themed”, particularly at the front end where we see a large upright grille and two-tier, 3D headlights designed to resemble the sharp gaze of a hawk. “The all-new Triton has been completely reimagined under the design concept Beast Mode, or audacious and daring,” said Mitsubishi Motors design GM Seiji Watanabe. “While expressing the toughness and powerfulness expected of a pick-up truck, the all-new Triton combines agility with the brand’s robust design to create an imposing look.”

There’s no official word yet on what kind of powertrain the new Mitsubishi Triton will have, but word on the street is that the redesigned bakkie will get an upgraded version of the current 2.4-litre turbodiesel. But with the current version falling far behind its main rivals with outputs of 133kW and 430Nm, it’s going to need a significant upgrade to keep pace. Mitsubishi announced earlier this year that it planned to launch a fully electric midsize bakkie, which is likely to be based on the new Triton although officially that has yet to be confirmed. According to Australian website Drive, the new Mitsubishi Triton will be built on an all-new platform, unlike the current version that can trace its underpinnings back to 2005, and the new bakkie is also expected to grow in size to be almost as large as the latest Ford Ranger.