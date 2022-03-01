Bonnets and Boots EP10: F1’s new era, new Polo driven and other upcoming cars
Bonnets & Boots: Episode 10 is now live
In the tenth episode of the Bonnets & Boots podcast, the IOL Motoring team discusses the upcoming Formula One season and recent changes to the rules and stewardship.
Next up is a closer look at the updated Volkswagen Polo, following our recent launch drive, and we also discuss some of the exciting new models heading to South Africa, which inevitably led to a debate on the merits of electric cars in our country.
Click on the embed below to watch Episode 10: