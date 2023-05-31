Independent Online
Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Bonnets & Boots EP31: Power crisis, new Chinese cars, Simola Hillclimb and more

Published 3h ago

It’s been a busy two months for the IOL Motoring team, with events like the Shanghai show, Simola Hillclimb, Nampo and the usual glut of car launches.

Join Lance Witten, Willem van de Putte and Jason Woosey as they discuss the hottest topics in the world of motoring.

How is the power crisis affecting the motor industry? Do EV’s have a future in South Africa? Will the next batch of Chinese cars be even more competitive?

All this and much more in the latest episode.

IOL Motoring

