Bonnets & Boots EP31: Power crisis, new Chinese cars, Simola Hillclimb and more

It’s been a busy two months for the IOL Motoring team, with events like the Shanghai show, Simola Hillclimb, Nampo and the usual glut of car launches.
Join Lance Witten, Willem van de Putte and Jason Woosey as they discuss the hottest topics in the world of motoring.
How is the power crisis affecting the motor industry? Do EV’s have a future in South Africa? Will the next batch of Chinese cars be even more competitive?
All this and much more in the latest episode.
IOL Motoring
Bonnets & Boots Podcast EP30: Future VWs, new Raptor adventure, Lexus RZ and more
Bonnets & Boots Podcast EP29: Suzuki Auto SA fills us in on their future plans
Bonnets & Boots Podcast EP28: Ineos Grenadier, Toyota’s future plans and more
Bonnets & Boots Podcast EP27: New VW Amarok, Ford Ranger and more
Bonnets & Boots Podcast EP26: Hybrids, latest SUVs and much more
Bonnets & Boots Podcast EP25: Opel Mokka, VW Tiguan R & Ford Everest driven