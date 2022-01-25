Bonnets & Boots Episode 7: Inside Dakar, Corolla Cross review and more

Johannesburg - In the first IOL Motoring podcast of the year Willem van de Putte takes us behind the scenes of the Dakar Rally which he attended earlier in January. This race was epic in every way imaginable and the South African effort was truly impressive.

Later in the episode we take a look at some of the latest SUVs that have come our way in the last month, including the Toyota Corolla Cross, Kia Sonet and Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Click on the embed below to watch Episode 6:

IOL Motoring