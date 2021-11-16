Bonnets and Boots: IOL Motoring podcast, Episode 1 is now live!
IOL’s latest podcast series focuses on all things motoring, and the first episode is now live (see embed below).
Why bonnets and Boots? As IOL editor-in-chief Lance Witten explains, it’s about what’s under the bonnet and how much you can fit in the boot; because today’s cars have to satisfy a wide range of needs, from the traditional petrolhead desires to the demands placed by modern families.
Joining him in the studio is group motoring co-ordinator Willem van de Putte and IOL Motoring live editor Jason Woosey. In the first episode the trio discuss the condition of the vehicle market, as well as motoring maintenance costs and other trending topics in the industry.
Be sure to tune in for our second episode next week, where we will focus on bakkies of all shapes and sizes, from the upcoming Ford Ranger, to other recent entrants as well as the gaps that exist in the market for smaller half-tonners.