Monday, July 25, 2022

Bonnets & Boots Podcast EP20: SA F1 rumours, Fuel price update, Economical cars

Published 51m ago

Bonnets & Boots: Episode 20

Johannesburg - Is Formula One really coming to South Africa in 2023? And what would that mean for local motorsport fans? IOL’s motoring trio Lance Witten, Willem van de Putte and Jason Woosey discuss the latest rumours and the implications of a local Grand Prix.

On a more sobering note we take a look at fuel prices as well as the prospect of a decrease next month.

On that subject we also shine the spotlight on vehicle sales, and how high fuel prices have affected purchase decisions, and we take a look at what cars South Africans should be looking at during these tough times.

A talk about economy is of course not complete without a diesel discussion, and why so few diesel passenger cars are available these days.

Of course, there is an increasing array of hybrids and some new prospects on the way, including the new Suzuki Grand Vitara.

All this and more in the latest episode of Bonnets & Boots (to access it click on the video at the top of this page).

IOL Motoring

