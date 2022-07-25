Bonnets & Boots Podcast EP20: SA F1 rumours, Fuel price update, Economical cars

Johannesburg - Is Formula One really coming to South Africa in 2023? And what would that mean for local motorsport fans? IOL’s motoring trio Lance Witten, Willem van de Putte and Jason Woosey discuss the latest rumours and the implications of a local Grand Prix.

On a more sobering note we take a look at fuel prices as well as the prospect of a decrease next month.

On that subject we also shine the spotlight on vehicle sales, and how high fuel prices have affected purchase decisions, and we take a look at what cars South Africans should be looking at during these tough times.

A talk about economy is of course not complete without a diesel discussion, and why so few diesel passenger cars are available these days.