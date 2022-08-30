Bonnets & Boots Podcast EP22: 4x4 adventures, latest launches and news

Johannesburg - It’s been an adventurous month for IOL’s motoring staff with numerous launches and events taking us to some far flung corners of the country, and even to Botswana next door in a vehicle you’d think was too small for such an expedition.

In Episode 22 of Bonnets & Boots we share these camp fire stories before moving on to some newly launched products like the Jeep Grand Cherokee, Maserati Levante Hybrid and Honda HR-V. We also delve into some of the latest industry news, including Haval’s plan to go all-electric, before getting sidetracked on badge engineering and when it really shouldn’t be happening.

Click on the video link at the top to join IOL’s Lance Witten, Willem van de Putte and Jason Woosey for a discussion on the latest and greatest from the motoring world.

