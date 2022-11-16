Bonnets & Boots Podcast EP26: Hybrids, latest SUVs and much more

Join IOL’s resident petrol-heads Lance Witten, Willem van de Putte and Jason Woosey for a wide-ranging discussion of the latest trends and topics in motoring.

In Episode 26 the team discusses fuel prices, hybrid options and a slew of new SUV products including the Haval H6 GT, Nissan Qashqai, Toyota Rav4 and Volkswagen T-Roc. On a more exciting note, we also got to grips with the new Audi RS3.