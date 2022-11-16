Bonnets & Boots Podcast EP26: Hybrids, latest SUVs and much more

Join IOL’s resident petrol-heads Lance Witten, Willem van de Putte and Jason Woosey for a wide-ranging discussion of the latest trends and topics in motoring.
In Episode 26 the team discusses fuel prices, hybrid options and a slew of new SUV products including the Haval H6 GT, Nissan Qashqai, Toyota Rav4 and Volkswagen T-Roc. On a more exciting note, we also got to grips with the new Audi RS3.
Click on the video icon at the top of the story to access our latest podcast, and enjoy!