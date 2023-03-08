Bonnets & Boots Podcast EP29: Suzuki Auto SA fills us in on their future plans

Johannesburg - In the latest episode of our motoring podcast Bonnets & Boots, we interview Suzuki Auto SA’s Head of Marketing & PR, Megan MacDonald, and Brand Marketing Manager Brendon Carpenter.
What is the recipe for the brand’s local success? Can the Suzuki Swift survive the mass migration to SUVs? Will the Vitara Brezza get a replacement? Is a turbocharged Jimny 5-Door in the pipeline?
We asked a lot of questions, and the team responded enthusiastically, while also filling us in on the new models that it plans to introduce in 2023.
It’s going to be a busy year for the brand, so click on the video icon at the top of this article to find out what South Africa’s third biggest brand is up to.
IOL Motoring
Up close with the new, SA-bound Suzuki Jimny 5-Door at Auto Expo in Delhi
New Suzuki Fronx heading to SA: here’s what we know so far
New Suzuki Grand Vitara confirmed for South Africa, first details released
Bonnets & Boots Podcast EP28: Ineos Grenadier, Toyota’s future plans and more
Bonnets & Boots Podcast EP27: New VW Amarok, Ford Ranger and more
Bonnets & Boots Podcast EP26: Hybrids, latest SUVs and much more