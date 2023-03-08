Bonnets & Boots Podcast EP29: Suzuki Auto SA fills us in on their future plans

Johannesburg - In the latest episode of our motoring podcast Bonnets & Boots, we interview Suzuki Auto SA’s Head of Marketing & PR, Megan MacDonald, and Brand Marketing Manager Brendon Carpenter.

What is the recipe for the brand’s local success? Can the Suzuki Swift survive the mass migration to SUVs? Will the Vitara Brezza get a replacement? Is a turbocharged Jimny 5-Door in the pipeline?