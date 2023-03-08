Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, March 14, 2023

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Bonnets & Boots Podcast EP29: Suzuki Auto SA fills us in on their future plans

Published Mar 8, 2023

Share

Johannesburg - In the latest episode of our motoring podcast Bonnets & Boots, we interview Suzuki Auto SA’s Head of Marketing & PR, Megan MacDonald, and Brand Marketing Manager Brendon Carpenter.

What is the recipe for the brand’s local success? Can the Suzuki Swift survive the mass migration to SUVs? Will the Vitara Brezza get a replacement? Is a turbocharged Jimny 5-Door in the pipeline?

We asked a lot of questions, and the team responded enthusiastically, while also filling us in on the new models that it plans to introduce in 2023.

It’s going to be a busy year for the brand, so click on the video icon at the top of this article to find out what South Africa’s third biggest brand is up to.

IOL Motoring

More on this

Related Topics:

PodcastsAutomotive VideosSuzuki2023

Share