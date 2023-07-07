Independent Online
Friday, July 7, 2023

Bonnets & Boots Podcast EP33: Inside the Safari Rally, BMW’s SA investment and more

Published 3h ago

In the latest episode of IOL’s motoring podcast Bonnets & Boots, Willem van de Putte takes us behind the scenes of the Safari Rally in Kenya, which is regarded as the most gruelling WRC event on the calendar.

The next hot topic is BMW’s recent investment in South Africa and what prospects might lie ahead for the local manufacturing industry.

The team also share their experiences driving the new GWM P-Series LTD bakkie, which has some serious off-roading kit, and that leads to another discussion, or rant for that matter, on annoying safety systems that many modern vehicles come with.

Join Lance Witten, Willem van de Putte and Jason Woosey as they discuss all this and more, including the new BMW X1 M35i and Kingsley Holgates latest adventure, in the 33rd episode of Bonnets & Boots.

IOL Motoring

