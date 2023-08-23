Bonnets & Boots Podcast EP35: Mustang Dark Horse, affordable cars and more

In the latest episode of IOL’s motoring podcast Bonnets & Boots, Willem van de Putte puts us in the driving seat of the new Ford Mustang Dark Horse.
After driving it at the home of Nascar in North Carolina, Willem attempts to clear some misconceptions about this “driving in circles” sport that Americans are so obsessed with.
At the very other end of the scale the team also discusses a few affordable cars, including the newly launched Hyundai Grand i10 and some good news on the car affordability front thanks to a Toyota Vitz deal.
Next we move off-road with a launch review of the new Isuzu D-Max AT35, before taking a road trip in the Kia Carnival.
Join Lance Witten, Willem van de Putte and Jason Woosey for all this and more in Episode 35 of Bonnets & Boots.
IOL Motoring