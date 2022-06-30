Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Thursday, June 30, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Bonnets & Boots podcast: Things you need to know about tyres

Published 2h ago

Share

Johannesburg - Let’s face it, for most of us tyres are an afterthought and a grudge purchase for that matter, but this small patch of rubber is literally what keeps your car on the road.

In IOL’s latest Bonnets & Boots podcast, Goodyear’s Consumer Product Manager Geshen Govender joins us as a special guest to talk us through the ins and outs of car tyres.

Story continues below Advertisement

How can tyres help you save fuel? Why is it important to invest in good quality tyres? What should you keep in mind when purchasing them? How can you extend the life of your tyres and ensure their safety? Our latest episode attempts to answer all these questions and more.

IOL Motoring

Related Topics:

Automotive VideosConsumer WatchRoad safetySafetyAdvice

Share