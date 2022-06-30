Bonnets & Boots podcast: Things you need to know about tyres

Johannesburg - Let’s face it, for most of us tyres are an afterthought and a grudge purchase for that matter, but this small patch of rubber is literally what keeps your car on the road.
In IOL’s latest Bonnets & Boots podcast, Goodyear’s Consumer Product Manager Geshen Govender joins us as a special guest to talk us through the ins and outs of car tyres.
How can tyres help you save fuel? Why is it important to invest in good quality tyres? What should you keep in mind when purchasing them? How can you extend the life of your tyres and ensure their safety? Our latest episode attempts to answer all these questions and more.