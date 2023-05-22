Breadvan reborn! BMW Concept Touring Coupe could be built in limited numbers

Cernobbio, Italy - The BMW Concept Touring Coupé is essentially a tin-top version of the latest Z4 and it could become a limited-production reality. Revealed at the opening of the 2023 Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, the new design study is a shooting brake that pays tribute to the BMW 328 Touring Coupe that won Mille Miglia back in 1940. It also reminds us a little of the BMW Z3 and Z4 M Coupe models, the former nicknamed Breadvan due to its unconventional, rear-heavy shape.

Unlike its forebears, however, the Concept Touring Coupé is not an M model, with power reportedly provided by the familiar 3.0-litre turbocharged six that powers the Z4 M40i, with 285kW and 500Nm. Although it was initially described as a one-off model, it now appears that the German carmaker is considering a limited production run for the Concept Touring Coupé. According to BMW Blog, BMW design head Adrian van Hooydonk hinted at this during a round table discussion at the Concorso d’Eleganza event, stating that at least two or three potential customers said they wanted one.

When probed further, van Hooydonk said “Who knows? You know, I would like that. That’s for sure,” before hinting that a run of around 50 vehicles could happen. From a design perspective, BMW is particularly proud of the concept’s sculpted rear end, in which the roof panels merge seamlessly with the rear side panels to accentuate its “athletic” shoulders. The carmaker also created a unique paint colour for the design study, called Sparkling Lario. With embedded flakes of blue glass, its grey-brown hues aim to achieve a unique impression of depth.

The vehicle also features a unique front grille with longitudinal bars. Inside, a unique two-tone design by Italian leather workshop Poltrona Frau divides the interior horizontally into two distinct colour segments, with dark brown and light saddle brown hues. The car also comes with an exclusive luggage set designed by the Schedoni leather workshop on Modena.

“BMW Design has reimagined the traditional body shape of an elegant sports car, giving the vehicle a shooting brake concept,” BMW said. “In the interior, precisely crafted leather surfaces from Italian manufacturer Poltrona Frau create a luxurious ambience. “The compartment behind the seats provides ample room to stow luggage for spontaneous trips; the luggage itself was also exclusively custom-made at the Schedoni leather workshop in Modena.”