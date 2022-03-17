Buying a used hybrid? This is what you can expect to pay

Johannesburg - While electric vehicles (EVs) undoubtedly represent the future of the motor industry, hybrids – often considered the stepping stones between cars with conventional internal combustion engines (ICEs) and pure EVs – are possibly a more practical option in South Africa right now. But what hybrids are currently available in South Africa and what do they cost? According to AutoTrader CEO George Mienie, hybrids offer some current benefits benefits over both ICE cars and even EVs.

“When compared to petrol and diesel-engined cars, hybrids offer lower emissions, reduced running costs, smoother and quieter operation and a stronger performance too (because the additional electric motor results in instant throttle response). “When compared to EVs, hybrids offer four main advantages: you don’t necessarily need to park them in order to charge them, you generally never need to wait for the battery to be recharged, there’s little range anxiety, but the biggest benefit currently is that they’re often significantly cheaper too,” he points out. For instance, according to AutoTrader data covering the 10 most listed hybrid variants over the period January 2022, it becomes apparent that it is possible to source a used hybrid for under R200 000.

The hybrid in question is a Toyota Yaris (listed at R199 933, average mileage 93 341km, average year of registration 2017). Toyota sells another affordable hybrid too, namely the Corolla 1.8 Hybrid XS (listed at R410 656, average mileage of just 5 555km, average year of registration 2021). Given the fact that Lexus South Africa only sells hybrids, there are also a number of exceptional vehicles available from the luxury vehicle division of Toyota – and it’s possible to acquire a hybrid sedan (Lexus ES 300h EX or Lexus IS 300h EX), hybrid urban crossover (Lexus UX 250h EX) or even a hybrid sport utility vehicle (SUV), namely the Lexus RX 450h SE. Not keen on a Japanese hybrid? Numerous European companies – including BMW, Volvo and Mercedes-Benz – produce outstanding hybrids such as the BMW i8 eDrive Coupe (listed at R1 260 240, average mileage 21 073 km, average year of registration 2017).

With those incredible doors and the jaw-dropping exterior, expect to attract lots of stares. Also, considering the fact that BMW has discontinued production of this car, expect to attract a surprisingly good price when you sell it one day. Top 10 most listed used hybrid cars* It is worth keeping in mind, however, that batteries do degrade over time, so it can be risky buying a used hybrid that’s old or high mileage. However, some hybrids do have really long battery warranties. The battery fitted to the Toyota and Lexus hybrid models, for instance, is guaranteed for eight years or 195 000km.