Cape Town cops arrested 24 illegal street racers, and many of them were drunk

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has noticed an increase in the number of drivers blatantly endangering other road users, as well as street racers driving recklessly while drunk.

Authorities say they arrested 24 people during illegal street racing operations in the city, and of these eight were found to be under the influence of alcohol.

“There is a definite increase in the number of drivers who are willing to take risks with their own lives with a blatant disregard for the safety of other road users,” said Mayoral Committee Member Alderman JP Smith.

“In addition, we have illegal street racers who run the gauntlet while inebriated and this is not only reckless, but foolish”.

Illegal street racing operations were held in the Sea Point, Century City and Bellville areas, and during one operation alone, six people were arrested for driving drunk.