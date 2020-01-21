CAPE TOWN - Drivers across the country are now able to report minor vehicle accidents online and get a case number without going to the nearest police station.

The National Traffic Information System website will automatically generate a Crash Report Number (CRN) for drivers who report the crash.

This method will save time for those involved in the minor accident as there would be no need to visit a police station and wait for a case number.

Plus it would speed up the process for logging an insurance claim.

Here are some Ts & Cs if you report a crash

The system will only allow for the reporting of minor damage crashes.

All crashes must be reported within 24 hours or the next working day

The service cannot be used if one or more people are injured in the accident, if it involves a hit-and-run or if it involves five or more vehicles.

Major incidents must be reported to the police or traffic department and the crash reporting service cannot be used.

Crashes which include a person or persons being injured, killed or involved in a hit and run accident/crash must be reported immediately to the nearest Municipal/Metro Police, Traffic Department (MMT) office or South African Police Service (SAPS) station.

The big benefit of the website is that you can now report minor accidents online without having to physically go to a police station for a case number.