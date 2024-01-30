Cars of the future will be able to predict weather disasters

Imagine driving on a stormy night, and your car suddenly alerts you of an imminent flood or approaching tornado. This future, where cars predict weather disasters well in advance, is edging toward reality says the International Drivers Association.

By 2030, cars are expected to evolve into 'smart machines' that also serve as reliable, personal weather forecasting units, with advanced sensor technology and machine learning algorithms delivering real-time, pinpointed weather updates. "Bridging the gap between vehicular technology and meteorology holds massive potential in increasing road safety," says Julianna Marshall, an Expert from the International Drivers Association. "Imagine your car alerting you or diverting you from a road that's about to be flooded or a bridge at risk of collapsing due to strong winds - that's a revolution we're keenly looking forward to."

Several key factors that lay the foundations for these weather-predicting capabilities in cars by the year 2030 include: Advanced Sensor Technology: Modern cars have sophisticated sensors that can measure atmospheric pressure, temperature, humidity, and wind speed. These sensors can feed data into an onboard computer, providing crucial real-time weather information. Machine Learning and AI: Cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies can now analyse complex weather patterns and predict future outcomes. By integrating these technologies into automotive systems, your car's computer can provide forecasts along your travel routes.

Connected Devices and the Internet of Things (IoT): The interconnectivity of devices, known as the Internet of Things, will play a pivotal role. Cars could share and receive weather data from a vast network of connected devices, improving the accuracy of predictions. Julianna Marshall advises, "Getting hands on a car built with weather prediction technology might be optional today but will become imperative by 2030". Such tech-integrated cars will make driving during inclement weather conditions safer while enhancing the overall travel experience. Marshall reemphasises, "Weather prediction in cars can save hundreds of lives annually by minimising weather-related accidents."