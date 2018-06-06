Johannesburg - The trouble with most motor shows is that they are held in out-of-the-way, motorsport focused venues. So this time around, instead of taking the people to the motor show, Eastgate Mall is bringing the motor show to the people.

From 7-17 June, the walkways and atriums of the mall will host the Eastgate Motor Show powered by GQ and Kaya FM - a celebration of all things motoring. It will showcase the latest cars and motorcycles, along with wheels related entertainment and activities for petrolheads of all ages, as well as activation stations, displaying sophisticated products suited for the whole family.