By: Double Apex The third generation Porsche Panamera was unveiled in Shanghai late last week. Not a few hours later the car had its first public showing in Dubai, and Double Apex was there to witness the event live.

The latest Panamera is a gentle evolution of the design we know from the second generation. The lines are similar in execution but there are areas that have been given a fresh new look. The most notable is on the visage that is closer in appearance to the 992 series 911, well, to our eyes anyway. We feel this way thanks to the standard LED Matrix headlights and bulging front fenders. Signature side vents have been retained, as have the associated crease lines along the flanks. Porsche designers have added a body-wide light bar to the third generation Porsche Panamera, which links it with the Taycan. Speaking of…

Inside, the new Panamera adopts the same three-screen layout as found in the Taycan. An optional 10,9-inch display for the front passenger sits alongside the 12,6-inch curved digital instrument cluster and the central infotainment touchscreen. Front occupants are cocooned in their own little ‘cockpit’. When questioned, current owners said they prefer this sensation over a more open/airy layout. Porsche designers have relocated the gear lever to the facia to free up more room for storage. The standard kit is quite extensive, as you can imagine. South African line-up

The third-generation Porsche Panamera will go on sale locally in the first quarter of 2024. The initial range will consist of three derivatives called: Panamera, Panamera 4 and Turbo E-Hybrid (see below for pricing). The Panamera and Panamera 4 are powered by a revised version of the company’s 2.9-litre turbocharged V6. Peak power is rated as 260kW with 500 Nm of torque (17kW and 50Nm up on its predecessor). The Panamera is said to sprint from zero to 100 km/h in 5.1 seconds and has a top speed of 272km/h. The all-wheel-drive version dispatches the benchmark sprint in 4.8 seconds and flat out it reaches 270km/h. At the very top of the range, for now, is the Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid. This variant is powered by a twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 that features a 140kW electric motor for a total output of 500kW and 930Nm of torque. An eight-speed PDK transmission sends power to all four wheels. Porsche quotes a 0-100 km/h blast of 3.2 seconds with a top speed of 315km/h.

New Tech While the styling is not revolutionary, Porsche has worked some real magic under the skin of the new Panamera. Most notable of these is the two-chamber, two-valve air suspension with Porsche Active Suspension Management. The system separates the damper’s compression and rebound control for greater comfort and more sportiness. Porsche Active Ride is also available for E-Hybrid models as an option. PAR can keep the Panamera’s body flat even during dynamic braking, steering and acceleration.

With this system the Panamera can lean into the corners like a motorcycle. It pulls the front down when accelerating and the rear when decelerating. When stationary, the Porsche Active Ride suspension system lifts the body to a comfortable entry or exit height. Third Generation Porsche Panamera Pricing Panamera – R2,216,000

Panamera 4 – R2,292,000 Turbo E-Hybrid – R4,127,000 * This article originally appeared on Double Apex and is used with their permission.