Concours South Africa postponed until 2021

Johannesburg - Concourse South Africa has been cancelled for 2021, but its organisers say it will be business as usual in 2021.

The Concours event, held at Steyn City, is said to be the ultimate celebration of luxury living and automotive style. The 2020 Concours SA was set to be held between 28 and 30 August, and just two weeks ago its organisers issued a statement confirming that they intended to go ahead with the show, but would monitor the Covid-19 situation closely.

However, given the current uncertainty regarding the duration of this crisis, the organisers have decided to postpone the 2020 event.

“This crucial decision was made in conjunction with our partners, sponsors and stakeholders,” the organisers said.

“As a result of the scale of the current situation, we cannot be certain that - even in the latter part of the year - it will be safe to proceed with our event.