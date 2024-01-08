Controversial ex-BMW design boss Chris Bangle back in the automotive saddle

Late in December the company revealed its first electric car, a high-performance luxury sedan called the SU7, and declared its ambition to become a global automotive powerhouse. Read more about the SU7 here .

To help achieve this the Chinese firm has enlisted some big names from the automotive design world. That department is already led by ex-BMW stylist Sawyer Li, who oversaw the SU7 project, and now Xiaomi has hired the controversial former BMW design head Chris Bangle as a consultant.

The announcement was made on the X social media platform by Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun, as spotted by Motor1, and the firm has also released a video showing Bangle admiring the SU7 and its proportions.

The second echo of BMW in Xiaomi's car design team has just been revealed.



Look who entered the stage: Mr. Chris Bangle! Although it was already clear that Mr. Sawyer Li, also ex-BMW, was heading up the EV design department at Xiaomi Technology, we now have a second clear echo… pic.twitter.com/ubXLJuph8o — Tom van Dillen (@vandillenpek) December 29, 2023

It remains to be seen what Bangle and Li have in store for future Xiaomi models, but some surprises could be in store as the former has overseen some controversial designs during his years in the car industry.