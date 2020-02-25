London - Jeremy Clarkson swapped Porsches for potatoes as he threw open the doors to his farm shop for the first time over the weekend.
But his venture stalled as customers were forced to go back home because of the wet and muddy conditions.
The former Top Gear presenter, 59, launched "Squat Shop" - which promises produce cheaper than Aldi – at his farm Diddly Squat near Chipping Norton in Oxfordshire on Saturday.
About 100 people turned up, transforming the makeshift car park into a quagmire as vehicles battled with the mud.
Some customers said they had not been allowed in. One visitor who had to turn around tweeted: "We’re gutted, pulled up outside but too muddy for a pushchair."