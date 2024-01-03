Daihatsu suspends all domestic production amid safety scandal

The firm, which has about 9,000 factory workers in Japan, closed the last of its four domestic plants, a Daihatsu spokesman told AFP.

Japanese carmaker Daihatsu suspended all its domestic production in late December as the Toyota-owned company faced a massive safety testing scandal.

"Production will be suspended through January. We have not been able to assess as to exactly when our domestic production can resume," the spokesman said.

The move could affect more than 8,000 companies across the country, according to a private research firm.

In December, the company said it had been manipulating safety tests since at least 1989, affecting 64 models, including some sold under the Toyota brand which also are being suspended.