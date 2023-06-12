Independent Online
Daring new Toyota C-HR teased ahead of June 26 debut

  • 2023 2024 Toyota C-HR teaser image rear

    Toyota has released the first teaser image of its new C-HR.

Published 3h ago

Share

Tokyo - The current Toyota C-HR crossover is already somewhat outlandish, but it appears its successor will be even more daring in appearance.

It won’t be long before we get to find out, with Toyota having confirmed that the second-generation model will be unveiled in exactly two weeks from now, on Monday, June 26.

The carmaker also released a darkened teaser image, showing off the new full-length taillight arrangement, flanking an illuminated C-HR logo in the centre.

Although we can’t make too much out at this stage, the rear teaser does seem fairly consistent with the Toyota C-HR Prologue concept car that was revealed in late 2022.

2022 Toyota C-HR Prologue concept.

It remains to be seen just how closely it will resemble the aforementioned concept, however, but the boomerang-shaped side motif is likely to survive in some form and it’s a given that the front end will have Toyota’s ‘hammerhead’ design signature.

The technical details remain under wraps for now, but Toyota has already confirmed that it will be offered in both regular hybrid and plug-in hybrid formats.

Could the former adopt the new 1.5-litre, three-cylinder hybrid drivetrain that was recently announced with the new Lexus LBX? It certainly wouldn’t surprise us.

Like the current Toyota C-HR the new one was designed at the company’s ED2 European Design Development Centre in southern France.

“Our mission was to dig deep, to go further than we’d ever gone before. We’re really looking forward to delivering the new Toyota C-HR,” said Lance Scott, Toyota EU design director, when unveiling the concept last year

Stay tuned for full details later this month.

IOL Motoring

